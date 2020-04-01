The prototype is the result of a collaboration with the University of Southampton

If the tests work, they will make the design public so anyone can make it

McLaren engineers have developed a prototype respirator to reduce the risk of contagion among healthcare professionals working on the front line in managing the coronavirus crisis. The result is the result of joint work with the University of Southampton.

The parties involved in this new product have indicated that they are currently in the testing phase. If your invention works, they will publish the specifications so that those companies or individuals with sufficient technical capabilities can proceed with its manufacture.

The first prototype consists of a cloth cap that wraps around the toilet head, whose face is protected behind a plastic visor. To breathe, use a small portable fan system connected to a HEPA filter, which provides you with clean air to reduce the risk of contagion.

The University of Southampton has reported that practical tests have already begun in hospitals. Doctors and nurses use the device on a daily basis to check its operation. If the results are positive and the invention is approved, they will make their design public so that anyone can manufacture it.

The developers have also announced that they are working on a more basic version, designed specifically for developing countries.

“We have to reduce the risk of infection for medical personnel and prevent them from becoming ill in a pandemic,” said Professor Paul Elkington of the University of Southampton. “The engineers have worked quickly on something different but effective.”

“The HEPA filter removes 99.95% of the particles in the air and the visor also protects from exposure, so we think this will help reduce the risk of infection.”

This is the second medical innovation in which a Formula 1 team is involved, after the artificial respirator that Mercedes has developed together with British healthcare. The seven England-based formations have been involved in the production of equipment for hospitals.

