Zak Brown once ruled out McLaren’s return to Le Mans with the Hypercar rules. But it does not exclude that this is possible with the alternative rules of the LMDh and will undoubtedly study the matter in depth.

Why this change of point of view? The circumstances and environment of the two categories are very different, so much so that one of them makes participation almost impossible, while the others facilitate it.

Hypercars are possibly too expensive. Although the FIA ​​and the ACO say that a season should not go beyond 40 million, there are many who think that these forecasts have fallen short and that, currently, with the post-coronavirus period, even staying just below level is somewhat unapproachable.

For Zak Brown, in addition, entering Le Mans with all that this implies would be a distraction from the F1 program, which remains the priority objective, at least as far as R&D is concerned.

Brown admitted in a video colloquy at Motorsport that “the new rules are great. The technical meeting between ACO, FIA and IMSA last week enabled an optimal consensus to be reached. I must congratulate them on creating standards that I think are very attractive” Brown noted.

It is true that the maximum sports manager pointed out that at the moment the crisis posed by COVID-19 does not allow them “to move in many directions, but it is clear that we are interested in this category, to return to this discipline. We must study its demands, think about when This crisis will end, what will happen with F1 … “but he also pointed out that it was only a matter of time.

LMDh rules open up a new perspective. They would relieve McLaren of a lot of design and development work, as the chassis must be an LMP2, supplied by one of the four homologated builders to build. There would be, of course, a certain aerodynamic development for the body, and it will be necessary to choose an engine, perhaps supplied by Gibson as it happens with the LMP2, while the electrical system is common for all.

Brown plays with a second ace up his sleeve: an independent team to manage it. And I am not referring to the possibility that Fernando Alonso would set up a team for WEC, which could be feasible, but to the United Autosport team. Recall that Brown is the owner along with Richard Dean of this team and that he has a presence in the WEC, IMSA and ELMS, both in LMP2 and in LMP3. There is also Team Andretti, because it is the official McLaren team in some GT USA categories and also Michael is Brown’s partner in other businesses and surely he would like to be at IMSA at a good level.

An operation that has many similarities with the one that Brown has mounted this year for the IndyCar, relying on a consolidated structure of technical solvency. It would allow him to face Le Mans and above all to be at IMSA, in America, reinforcing his marketing presence there.

It is true, everything will depend on the evolution of the situation, but surely Zak is already giving more than one return to the subject.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.