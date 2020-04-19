Those in Woking have made the decision to extend the ‘ERTE’ to their workers

Andreas Seidl assures that it has been a difficult decision, but cannot be postponed

McLaren has made the decision to extend the ‘ERTE’ to part of its Formula 1 team workers in the face of uncertainty about when the new season may begin.

Andreas Seidl explained that the decision has been difficult and even painful, but cannot be postponed “because there is nothing clear yet and it is impossible to measure what the financial impact of this crisis will be. We do not know when we will be able to run again or with what income we will have this year So we have made this decision to protect the team and also our employees, in order to be in the best possible situation when we can return to business. ”

Seidl says it was very hard for him “to communicate to our employees that we were going to do a partial strike and they were going to earn less money, but it was inevitable.”

The former sports director of Porsche in Resistencia who last year assumed the role of McLaren F1 team leadership believes that all F1 teams have the same problem “because most of the funding for our teams comes from income from the races, so we must put in place all possible measures to weather this crisis. We have reduced wages, we have employees at ERTE and, thanks to the agreement with the FIA ​​and other teams, the factory stopped. ”

Although Seidl wants to be optimistic about the future, he knows that it will depend a lot on how they can overcome this crisis. The teams that have not taken measures or have done it insufficiently, those that have underestimated this crisis, can have a very hard time when all this happens. Especially since nothing will ever be the same.

One of the problems of the current F1 is that when a team falls, it is difficult to get up. It is like a downward spiral, because poor results cause loss of income and this causes less money for R&D, which almost always results in loss of competitiveness. It is the subject of the fish that bites its tail.

