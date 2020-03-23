McLaren confirms that it will run with a Mercedes power unit in 2021

In September last year, McLaren confirmed that it would rejoin forces with Mercedes, thus returning an alliance of great successes in the past. This is scheduled for 2021 and has been ratified by the Woking team, despite the freezing of F1 technical regulations for the following season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will use the Mercedes power unit in 2021 as planned and will rearrange it to the current chassis, McLaren said in a statement.

The initial plan was for McLaren to release the Mercedes power unit in the new cars that F1 would have for next year, which will have the most radical change in the history of the category,

But due to the logistical and financial problems caused by the coronavirus, the approval of the 2020 cars was chosen so that they can run in 2021.

McLaren currently has Renault as its power unit supplier. Now the challenge for the British squad will be to adapt the German propeller to their 2020 car, something that in theory is not easy since they are totally different.

However, this procedure is not a major inconvenience for McLaren, since a similar situation arose in 2018 when he made the change from Honda to Renault power unit.

The first phase of the McLaren-Mercedes alliance lasted 20 seasons (1995 to 2014), achieving 78 victories and 73 pole positions. Later McLaren was with Honda from 2015 to 2017 and then with Renault from 2018 to date.

It will be a very interesting exercise for McLaren to be able to compare the performance of its current MCL35 with the Renault and Mercedes power units. In theory, McLaren could be the only team that in 2021 could have a significant change in performance.

