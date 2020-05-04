McLaren CEO optimistic about Formula 1 return

The American is in favor of making a very ‘European’ calendar

McLaren CEO Zak Brown bets on a Formula 1 schedule that includes around 15 races on 10 different circuits for the ‘impromptu’ 2020 season, in the face of the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis.

The roadmap announced by Formula 1 last week contemplates starting the season the first weekend of July at the Austrian GP, ​​but from there the unknowns arrive. Brown sees it possible to run 15 races, some of them repeating circuits.

“Eight –Grand prizes– are enough –to be considered a World Cup– and I am optimistic that we will do more. Formula 1 is studying a schedule of 15 circuits and 18 races. I am somewhat more pessimistic, I would bet on 14 or 15 races on 10 circuits “Brown commented, according to the American web portal Motorsport.com.

“I think we will do a couple of races in Austria and another couple at Silverstone. If we start having travel problems, then I think we could see other appointments duplicate. I don’t think that’s the intention, but I assume we are going to find a problem at some point, “he added.

On the other hand, the American is optimistic about the return of the queen category of motorsports, but points out that a second wave of Covid-19 would complicate everything. In this sense, he believes that running in Europe will be easier than in the rest of the world.

“Although Austria is ready and maybe Silverstone behind closed doors, we don’t know if a second wave will come. If we want to go to Asia or America it will be when we have to get on the planes and fly abroad, where I think the risk will start to increase potentially ”

“There are conversations for more races in Europe. The schedule has been only 16 Grand Prix for a long time. Therefore, for me, 14 or 15 races would be a very complete championship,” added the McLaren CEO.

“You have to see how these first four races unfold. Then, if we can get them out successfully, I think it will generate some momentum and confidence, so I am quite optimistic that it is a good plan now,” said Zak Brown to conclude.

