Formula 1 returns after a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season’s first Grand Prix will arrive this weekend in Austria, and the McLaren team are eager to roll again with the MCL35. Both Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris recall that they had a good performance at the Red Bull Ring last year and are optimistic that a good result will come back to fruition.

Carlos Sainz:

“After a long and difficult period outside of racing, it is finally time to do it again! It has been my longest non-racing period since I started karting many years ago! The MCL35 was doing really well during the Winter, a continuation of the positive trend we had last year, so I am very excited to finally compete this season. It has also been an interesting period off the track, but now we are back to racing and I am fully focused on the 2020 season ”

“Due to having fewer races on the calendar and the strong competition we expect from our direct rivals, we cannot afford to lose focus. In fact, we don’t even know how many races we are going to do, it is an unprecedented scenario, so that every point we can get will be absolutely crucial. As always, I will do my best to perform at the highest level and help the team. I have stayed in shape and ready to go back to the car so I am ready to start running in the Free one”.

“Last year we did well in Austria, having to fight for points from the back of the grid due to a penalty, so we know there are plenty of opportunities to overtake on the track. However, it is difficult to predict our performance given the time off the track. The ‘double’ on the same circuit presents a new challenge for everyone and we must make sure to extract the maximum. I know that by the time the lights go out on Sunday, we will be more than ready to fight for the best possible position. ”

Lando Norris:

“I can’t wait to get back into a Formula 1 car, it has been a long time coming! This break has been the longest I have had since I started racing at age seven and I am looking forward to coming back. I have been working hard for this whole period off the track to keep me ready to go back to racing. I’ve been training a lot at home and spending a lot of time on my simulator. I also managed to have some karting and F3 sessions with Carlos in the last few weeks to prepare for the I run the best I can. ”

“I am pleased that we are starting again in Austria, it is an excellent and fast track, and we had a good performance last year. It will be an interesting challenge to compete there two weekends in a row, but also a great opportunity to analyze how the first race could having had a different result and adjusting our strategy for the second. I hope the whole grid feels a little rusty as we enter Free 1, but I’m sure we will all be back up to speed for qualifying on Saturday. It will be a real shame no have the fans on the track as we feel their support but safety is the priority and we will do our best to put them on a good show. ”

Andreas Seidl, team manager:

“It has been a long wait, but we are finally ready to start the 2020 season. I know that the fans, our drivers and our team have been waiting a long time for this moment and are eager to return to running. This break from our sport has motivated us to fight again. We hope to compete as hard as we can again. It will be strange to head to the track without fans in the stands, we feel your support wherever we go and we will do our best to offer a good show for those who see it safely from their homes”.

“Our preparation for Austria has been a balance between building enough parts to go through an intense period of racing and updating and developing the car. The team is working again, either at home or at the factory, and we are working hard to continue improving the car as we can. We have also spent some time getting used to new work practices that will allow us to compete safely, and we thank Formula 1, the FIA, the circuit and the local authorities for their work on this. As one of the first international sports to restart, we value their commitment to keeping our team and paddock safe. ”

“Two races in Austria present an interesting new challenge for us. We were strong there last year, but with the uncertainty caused by the late start to the season, we will have to work 100% to maximize our performance in both races. I know The entire team, Lando and Carlos are excited about this challenge and we have been working hard to make sure we start racing in Austria. ”

