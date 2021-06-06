McLaren announces the passing of Mansour Ojjeh

The mythical shareholder and promoter of the McLaren Group, Mansour Ojjeh, died on the morning of Sunday, June 6 at his residence in Geneva at the age of 68, as confirmed by the brand itself.

“It is with deep sadness that McLaren Racing announces the death of Mansour Ojjeh, a McLaren shareholder since 1984.

Mr. Ojjeh passed away peacefully this morning in Geneva, at the age of 68, surrounded by his family.

A full statement will be made in due course.

Everyone at McLaren Racing mourns his loss along with his family, to whom the team sends its deepest condolences. “

This has been the brief and heartfelt official statement by which McLaren Racing has announced the death of one of its shareholders and key promoter of McLaren Group in the 80s with Ron Dennis.

Born in Saudi Arabia in 1952, Mansour ojjeh He has been one of the key men in the development of McLaren, whom he began to support technologically through his company Techniques D’Avant Garde (TAG), with which he developed a Formula 1 engine together with Porsche.

But the bond was not limited to that, as Ojjeh had previously become a partner of Ron Dennis in 1982, a relationship that over time suffered ups and downs and ended in 2017 after a power struggle between the two. Following Dennis’s departure, Dennis sold his shares to Ojjeh and Mumtalakat Group, currently a majority partner of the McLaren Group.

Although Ojjeh held 14.32% of the shares, at 67 years old and after overcoming idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, he decided to step aside and hand over his position in the McLaren Group board to his son, Sultan Ojjeh, who since June 2020 has defended his father’s interests in the company. Mansour Ojjeh has died at the age of 68 at his home in Geneva.

On December 13, 2021, the American company MSP Sports Capital became a shareholder in McLaren, allowing the group to revitalize its finances to face the pandemic and the rest of the business and sports challenges undertaken.