The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the global economy. One of the most recognized companies in the automotive industry, McLaren Group, announced that it will carry out a massive layoff of employees with the future and stability of the company in mind.

In a statement, McLaren said: “Due to the continuing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the new Formula 1 cost cap to be introduced for the 2021 season, the luxury car brand, racing team and the company Technology Group, McLaren Group, has begun a proposed restructuring program as part of a broader business plan to ensure its future long-term success.

Subject to employee consultation, the proposed restructuring is expected to result in around 1,200 layoffs in the Group’s businesses, both automotive and racing team, as well as support and back office functions, “McLaren’s letter ended. .

Regarding the figure of around 1,200, it would be approximately 70 people who are linked to Formula 1, but discussions are ongoing and no further details have been given yet.