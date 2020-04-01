The forced break will be three months; revealing about the future of F1

The McLaren team has announced that it will carry out the British equivalent of an ERTE, which will initially last three months and will affect most of the workforce after the F1 halt as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Workers who remain active will have their wages reduced, and both Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris have voluntarily accepted the same percentage of lower wages.

The crisis that has unleashed the pandemic of coronavirus It has a very clear economic and business dimension, something that is not alien to Formula 1. Today, McLaren has been the first team on the grid to announce the implementation of a temporary job suspension plan for a majority of the workforce, at the time that workers who remain in their positions will receive a salary reduction.

The team has notified all its employees of the decision, but has not made public the specific number of workers affected by the measure, nor the percentage of drop in their emoluments for those who continue their work in the company, who will basically be responsible of each area, with special emphasis on departments such as Marketing and Communication.

The pilots of the Woking team, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, have wanted to assimilate their conditions with those of those workers who remain active, so that they will reduce their payrolls by the same percentage as their colleagues, a voluntary decision by the pilots .

The British government has recently approved contingency measures in the face of the economic crisis triggered by COVID-19, including a subsidy for workers who see their job temporarily suspended equivalent to 80% of their salary with a maximum of £ 2,500 monthly. In this framework, McLaren has started a path that is already being discussed in other structures on the grid.

According to information from SoyMotor.com, even Formula 1 itself prepares a similar file, although no details have emerged that we will only know in a few days.

