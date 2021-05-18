Mclaren and gulf, a ‘marriage’ with the best gala for the monaco gp

The McLaren team presented a special design that will receive its F1 cars for the Monaco Grand Prix that will be played next weekend and with which the return of one of the ‘marriages’ most beautiful and eye-catching sports cars in motorsport history.

This is what McLaren sports cars look like ‘dressed’ by Gulf Oil

The partnership between McLaren Racing and Gulf Oil revived their relationship in July 2020, after they had worked together between 1968 and 1973, both in the Formula 1 as in other championships. That collaboration was revived again in 1990 with the McLaren F1 GTR and then it was interrupted again until now.

McLaren 720S Gulf Oil 2021

Even one day before presenting their F1 cars with the blue and orange colors, the British brand presented a single 720S adorned with these same colors and with which they celebrated the return of their partnership with Gulf.

McLaren 720S Gulf Oil 2021

East McLaren 720S Gulf Oil was set up by the brand’s special operations division, MSO, and his body painting was completed in 20 days and it was done by hand. It also has as special parts orange brake calipers and an interior with the logos of Gulf embroidery on the headrests and painted on the thresholds of the doors.

McLaren 720S Gulf Oil 2021

This will be a limited edition of the brand it will not make any mechanical changes so the engine will remain 4-liter twin-turbo V8 delivering 710HP and 770Nm of torque with which it can accelerate from 0 to 100 in 2.9 seconds and reach 341 kph.

McLaren Racing F1 for the Monaco Grand Prix

Returning to the cars that this weekend will lead Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris they will have to match the pilots’ clothing that will also wear the distinctive colors and helmets unique with retro designs which will later be auctioned for charitable causes.

McLaren Racing F1 for the Monaco Grand Prix

In any case, fireballs, both those of F1 and those for street use, represent a nod to the past with the classic presentation that recalls the glorious of Mclaren.

The Monaco Grand Prix it was not run last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Regarding changes, the 2021 Turkish GP It will not run on the same issue and this led to moving several appointments and adding an additional race in Austria.