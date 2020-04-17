Global pandemic may be bad news, says team boss Andreas Seidl

Andreas Seidl, the CEO of the McLaren team, admits that his team’s comeback to the top of Formula 1 may be delayed in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The McLaren boss understands the delay of the regulatory revolution to 2022, although he acknowledges that although they were one of the teams that fought the most to have a regulatory change. In addition, he believes that this measure and the closure of factories due to the coronavirus stoppage may take longer to return to the top of Formula 1.

“It is no secret that we are struggling a lot to have the new rules in 2021, but at the same time we fully understand and support that they have been delayed. I think it is clear that with the one-year regulatory delay and with this long hiatus, this may possibly delay our climb to the top of the grid, “says Seidl, according to the US website Motorsport.com.

Still, Seidl is confident that McLaren can continue his positive streak when the races return. “The most important thing right now is to overcome this crisis and survive as a team and for Formula 1 to survive. It is a tough situation for everyone, but I am confident that as soon as we overcome the crisis, we can simply continue the positive streak we had before get into this break, “he adds.

When returning to the activity, to minimize damage, it will be key to speak with the suppliers to specify the ‘timing’ they handle and reprogram themselves with the resources they have at their disposal.

“It’s still hard to know exactly how big the delays will be. One thing’s for sure, the entire factory except for respirator manufacturing is totally closed right now, so this also means that infrastructure projects are on hold. We just need to see now. together with our companies and suppliers, how big the delays will be once we get started, “says Seidl to finish.

