Mclaren 765LT Spider: 765 CV to lose weight without losing the glamor

Let’s see. What does the one who has not dreamed of shaving his hair at the controls of a supercar raise his hand? This, which may seem very silly, is something that everyone would like, even the most lay people in the sector. However, not all of us can in the same way or with the same models, mostly because some of them go out of price. Especially those of us who live in that middle zone of the economy that long ago we called the middle class.

Well now imagine that you can do the same at the controls of a whole McLaren 765LT Spider. This model, until now it was known in the coupe version, has given us back the desire to dream. Especially now that the most playful and fun version of the entire range has landed on the market: the cabrio. In addition, we cannot ignore another detail: it is the most powerful convertible in the history of the English firm. We tell you all its secrets.

Production of the Mclaren 765LT Spider will be limited, upon request, to only 765 units …

First of all, indicate that the McLaren 765LT Spider aesthetics It is a carbon copy of the coupe. The difference is that it has a retractable rigid roof that allows you to expose its interior. According to the brand, this element, plus the entire mechanical assembly that operates it, only increases the weight of the model by 49 kilos. Plus, they say it will maintain the same levels of structural rigidity as its closed-roof sibling.

In fact, its engineers indicate that have not needed extra reinforcements on the chassis. Still, at the rear, there are carbon fiber mounts to offer protection in the event of a rollover. Another of the data that we cannot ignore is the time it takes for the 765LT Spider to be exposed. The one-piece carbon fiber roof requires 11 seconds to perform both operations.

Also, as usual, can do it on the move. To be exact, up to 50 kilometers per hour. But beware, its engine is a real giant killer. The block 4.0 V8 Twin-Turbo delivers 570 kW (775 hp) and 800 Nm of maximum torque. Thanks to it and the revised automatic transmission, you can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 2.8 seconds and sign a maximum of 330 kilometers per hour.

If you’ve made it this far and liked it, we’re sorry to give you a couple of bad news. The first: what its production will be limited, as in the coupe, to 765 units. The second: that all those that have been planned for the year 2021 are sold. The problem is that we do not know how many of the total we have told you. So if you want one, you will have to run a lot and save at the same speed …

Source – McLaren