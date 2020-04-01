It weighs only 49 kilograms more than the coupe

Like the coupe, it features a 4.0-liter 720-horsepower V8 engine

Part of the 328,500 euros in Spain

The McLaren 720S Spider is a convertible supercar developed by the Woking firm. Presented in December 2018, it delivers 720 horsepower with 1,468 kilos of weight. In Spain, its sale price is 328,500 euros and can be purchased at McLaren Barcelona, ​​the official point of sale in our country. It stands out for its agility and balance, combined with a very powerful engine.

The 720 Spider is the lightest convertible supercar in its segment at launch, lighter than the Ferrari 488 Spider. It is the convertible version of the McLaren 720S Coupe and, like that one, can only be purchased with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The full force of its mechanics, 750 Newton-meter, is transmitted to the rear wheels.

MCLAREN 720S SPIDER: OUTDOOR

The 720S Spider uses a retractable hard top, which is a completely new design from the previous 650S Spider. It is a unique piece of carbon fiber that preserves the figure of the coupe. The electric drive mechanism removes and sets the roof in just 11 seconds, a six-second improvement over the 650S Spider and a record among its peers. It can be operated at speeds of up to 50 km / hour. In both measurements it is superior to the Ferrari F8 Spider, successor to the 488 Spider.

A feature that carries over from the 650S Spider is the small glass rear windshield, which can be lowered even with the roof raised. This allows the sound of the V8 engine to be perceived even better. Another touch of design in the 720S is that it includes the glazed rear pillars, which allow better rear visibility and increase the amount of light that enters the cabin, and contributes with its shapes to ideal aerodynamics. The active rear wing also has its own Spider-specific setup map, but it maintains its ‘aerodynamic brake’ function, downright spectacular to look at when activated.

McLaren’s Monocage II-S carbon fiber frame includes rollover protection, so no additional chassis reinforcement is needed to convert the 720S from a coupe to a spider. It only adds a central carbon fiber ‘spine’ to optimize safety in the event of an accident, and manages to maintain the spectacular dihedral doors. It also maintains the air intakes inscribed on the doors, a very distinctive feature of the Woking Super Series, the family in which this convertible is inscribed.

Beauty is subjective and, in fact, McLaren claims that ‘form always pursues function’ in its cars. In other words, functional necessity is thought of first, and with it covered, then it is given a form as beautiful as possible. However, it is difficult to abstract from an aesthetic personality reminiscent of the official white shark and also evidently if we analyze its triangular patterns, its fluid shapes in harmony with contrasting angles.

We found more news in a new 10-spoke alloy wheel design, while adding two new color options to the 23 palette, along with the return of a silver hue that was last featured on the MP4-12C. The unit we tested at McLaren Barcelona consisted of a two-color scheme, with a blue similar to Porsche’s ‘Miami blue’ and enameled carbon.

If you don’t want to drive fast with the roof removed, McLaren offers a glazed roof panel, which can be switched between transparent and opaque at the touch of a button. It was not mounted by the tested unit. Although we have not tested the Ferrari F8 Tribute, compared to the 488 Spider it could be said that, for style, performance and options, this 720S Spider has all the ingredients to be the new king of its category, even though the 720S has the days counted before the advent of the 765LT.

MCLAREN 720S SPIDER: INTERIOR

The McLaren 720S Spider retains the same interior as its coupé brother, with the difference that it can be converted into a convertible if the driver wishes. It is upholstered in Alcantara for the most part, and the brand argues that this material is lighter than leather. In general, it transmits a very careful but also austere image.

In different ways it is like the negative of the Ferrari F8 Spider. The Italian’s steering wheel is riddled with buttons, while the 720S Spider’s is completely lacking in buttons. The instrumentation of the British is almost completely digital, while the Ferrari maintains the analogue rev counter. In addition, the McLaren has a vertically arranged center console with a screen of the same orientation, where the Ferrari shows horizontal lines and without ‘display’ of any kind.

They do, however, share a change whose modes are operated with buttons located between the seats, beyond the already traditional paddles to raise or lower gear. For both things in the case of the McLaren: with the right cam you can go down a gear and with the left you can also go up, something especially useful when we are in the middle of a sharp curve. What is the gear shift cam? Both. In their touch they are common, while in that section the ‘pineapples’ of the turn signal, the speed control or the windshield wipers, with a central hole, are plastic but of good quality …

Special mention deserves the control panel that, in addition to digital, is electrically folding depending on the chosen driving mode. When it is ‘unfolded’ it shows a high resolution screen with all the necessary information and in a variable arrangement depending on the chosen driving mode. Of course, this retractable condition requires two small warning panels – those yes, fixed – for the parking brake, mechanical failure warnings or lighting.

It also includes an eight-inch center screen for multimedia system control, flanked by a group of buttons and two circular selectors, one for the handling of the car – electronic chassis settings – and the other for engine power delivery. The operation of these selectors previously requires pressing the ‘Active’ button, and allows in both cases three positions: Comfort, Sport, Track. It also includes an ‘Aero’ button to manually deploy the rear wing, as well as a capable hydraulic device.

MCLAREN 720S SPIDER: MECHANICAL

The McLaren 720S Spider equips the same 4.0-liter V8 engine as the coupe, the M840T, which means it maintains its 720 horsepower. It is manufactured in Shoreham by the See, Sussex – United Kingdom – and it concentrates almost everything good that an engine can have, as we will describe in Driving Sensations. Compact, relatively light – under 200 kilos – it finds its deepest roots in the block of the Nissan R390 GT1 that competed at Le Mans in the mid-1990s. Tom Walkinshaw sold the rights to this engine to McLaren and, together To the engineering company Ricardo, they created the M838T engine and its evolution, the one that mounts the 720S and we have tested it.

Its performance is dazzling. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers / hour in 2.9 seconds and just 7.9 seconds to reach 200 kilometers / hour, just a tenth of a second slower than the fixed-roof model. The comparison with the Ferrari 488 Pista is odious, but inevitable. Maranello’s car accelerates from 0 to 100 in 3.0 seconds and needs 8.7 to break the 200 kilometer / hour barrier. Even with the roof removed, the 720S Spider still reaches 320 km / h; with the roof up, it can reach 341, one more than the aforementioned 488 Pista or the F8 Spider.

Fortunately, it has standard carbon-ceramic brakes, with 390mm discs for the front axle and 380mm for the rear, equipped with six-piston calipers in the front and four in the rear. A single piece of information about its tremendous effectiveness: it is capable of going from 200 km / hour to stopping in 4.6 seconds.

The gearbox is also manufactured by an external supplier, in this case Graziano – as in so many Ferrari and Lamborghini, to give other examples. Double clutch, seven ratios and commendable smoothness, as well as intelligent automatic management that thinks about saving fuel and minimizing noise and vibrations. It is one of the main reasons that we can achieve very fluid driving at a devilishly high rate, but that we can also drive on urban roads with the naturalness of a utility vehicle.

The chassis, as we have specified above, is made of carbon fiber, and also the front and rear subframes. This feature makes it possible to convert the coupe body into a convertible with a weight increase of only 49 kilos. But beyond the lightness and rigidity of the monocoque and its secondary structures, it is worth highlighting the suspension scheme of this car. The 720S forgoes torsion bars and springs because it uses an active hydro-pneumatic scheme. In practice, it is like an evolved Citroën DS, with the advantage of having three driving modes that allow the fluid in the hydro-pneumatic circuit to move more or less easily by modifying restrictors controlled by solenoid valves. A more complex and expensive system than a traditional suspension, but capable of varying the behavior of the car more than that.

MCLAREN 720S SPIDER: DRIVING IMPRESSIONS

They could be summed up in one sentence, which is titled this entire article: fear of perfection. We took the wheel of the 720S at McLaren Barcelona, ​​which is the brand’s official distributor and a true museum for motor fans, both for its gallery of classic cars and for an incredible collection of memorabilia related to Formula 1 and including monkeys. of all Formula 1 world champion drivers, or the penultimate helmet worn by Ayrton Senna at the 1994 San Marino GP. We were immediately struck by the good visibility it offers, both front and rear and even through the side mirrors. In the first few meters we finished adjusting our driving posture, very close to the ground but comfortable even for someone of high stature – who writes is 1.94 meters tall.

We found it very easy to get used to the dimensions, so we began to know the mechanics. The change is very smooth and we got to use the double function of the cams, especially useful if it is necessary to make a change within a curve due to a previous error of appreciation, or the cam that we do not ‘want’ catches us in the opposite direction.

As for the engine: it is even too good. It has a small ‘turbolag’ down, but not more than the Ferrari 488 Pista, and it pushes like a devil. At first you do not feel the ‘respect’ of sitting in a Lambo Aventador, for example, because the 720S is not so bulky or transmits any feeling of claustrophobia, but when you step on the accelerator you remember that you drive a kind of projectile with a steering wheel. The acceleration it can achieve is hard to imagine at first; it’s like a catapult. You think about how fast you are going to get to the next signal with the accelerator down, and you always fall short. It should be noted that our test was carried out basically by road, although we had the opportunity to test it in a short closed section. On the way there, we had time to hear his two turbos blow like a whirlwind, although the exhaust sound does not have the forcefulness of the already mentioned Lambo or Ferrari. Can it be considered a defect? It is in the moments when you are looking for the symphony of the Apocalypse, but it becomes a great advantage in 90% of the time, in driving from the garage to the shift circuit or on the return ride of, who knows, a luxurious reception?

Where there is no discussion, gray tones or doubts is in the dynamic excellence of the 720S Spider, in all its manifestations. Braking deserves mention, with a hard touch but perhaps for that very reason very easy to regulate; or the steering, which achieves commendable precision, genuine touch and plenty of information for sporty driving, but without shrillness, abrupt changes in assistance or downshifting, or bumpy bumps – and we tried more than one. It is perfect. And the same could apply to the suspension: it is a hard and rigorous car, we must not be fooled by the adrenaline that so often masks the ‘stumbling’ that in daily driving becomes an ordeal. But it is that the 720S does not give those ‘stumbles’: it is hard, but not dry. We dare to go fast soon, it transmits confidence, it goes where it is indicated, there are no strange movements of the body, neither of rolling nor of pitching. I would say that the hydro-pneumatic system gives it greater versatility than the Ferrari. In fact, the key to this car is that we ended up being scared because of how quickly we could go without receiving ‘notices’. That is the fear of perfection. On the Track we felt where the warning was going to get us; at McLaren we never got them. We lacked, of course, the thorough test on the circuit, where we would have looked for the tickle of a brake team that did not break down for a moment on the road, or perhaps we would have found a vice in its behavior near the limit. I confess that we were not able to do it on the road.

In addition, we have entertainment systems such as Variable Drift Control. You just have to slide your finger on the infotainment screen to ask for more tolerance to oversteer. And it moves, with enough prior provocation, yes. And every change in the ‘slider’ shows. The McLaren Brake Steer, on the other hand, always works to facilitate rotation in braking when entering corners, when braking the inner rear wheel, and also in acceleration when exiting them, so that the outer wheel has more torque. We had little time to see the lateral acceleration screen in real time, but the few times we could move an eye there we saw measurements that were hard to believe.

We like the handling of the ‘C-S-T’ controls in terms of chassis management, although it was more difficult for us to identify their action on engine power and its delivery. It is true that the throttle map changes slightly, but it runs so much already in the Comfort position that it would not be necessary to change it at all.

Overall, and in the absence of circuit testing, the 720S Spider is such a perfect car … it’s scary.

MCLAREN 720S SPIDER: PRICES

The McLaren 720S Spider is available in Spain from 328,500 euros, although the customization possibilities can significantly increase the final price. The unit tested by SoyMotor.com was around 350,000 euros. However, the refined aesthetics and the care taken in the consolidation of the brand as one of the greats in its class makes us think that it can be a good investment for the future, even with its stratospheric prices.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 02/27/2020 We tested the McLaren 720S Spider in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

.