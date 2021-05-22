Mclaren 720S relives some glory days in Gulf livery

The arm dedicated to customizing McLaren Automotive, McLaren Special Operations (MSO), has unveiled a 720S tinted with livery of Gulf Oil shimmering in the brand’s iconic racing colors. The project is part of the renewed relationship announced last summer, when McLaren confirmed Gulf’s return as an official strategic partner.

McLaren first partnered with Gulf both in the Formula 1 like in Can-Am from 1968 to 1973. The union was revived again in the 1990s with the legendary McLaren F1 GTRs of the GTC Competition team, with victory in the 1996 BPR Global Endurance Series and the GT1 Class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1997 Having reunited again in 2020, Gulf has become the lubricant supplier to the house of Woking, and all its models will be filled with Gulf oil and fuel optimized for English supercars.

Having tried various options to create the perfect finish from the comprehensive color palette of AkzoNobel, the final version alone is the product of 20 days of work by MSO craftsmen. In addition to the iconic war blue and orange colorsMSO has echoed the Gulf orange hue on the brake calipers, while the custom interior on this 720S features matching blue and orange stitching with Gulf logos embroidered on the headrests and printed on the door sills.

McLaren’s famous steering wheel features a matching center stripe with solid Gulf orange and solid dark blue Gulf outer stripe on the carbon fiber visual spokes. “The 720S with its evocative interior trim and livery, created in close partnership with Gulf, which perfectly showcases the potential for our customers to work with the qualified MSO team to customize their McLaren,” he says. Mike flewitt, director of the British firm. “We want to excite customers and fans around the world”.

Gulf and McLaren have a relationship that dates back to 1968. It is one of the most successful and recognized associations, and we are proud to have worked together with McLaren Special Operations to showcase the distinguished Gulf Blue and Fluor Orange color combinations on the 720S, ”he says. Mike jones, CEO of the oil company. “McLaren is a brand that shares our future aspirations and our ambition for innovation, and we look forward to further developing our relationship in the years to come.”

It should be remembered that the McLaren 720S It is one of the fastest sports cars currently on sale, being able to do the 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 341 km / h. These numbers are achieved thanks to a dry weight of 1,283 kilos and a double turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that produces 720 hp Y 770 Nm. And if you want to buy one with the Gulf decoration, you should know that livery will be limited to a select number of customers – unspecified – for everyone.

Source: McLaren

Photo gallery:

Photos