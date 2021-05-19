McLaren 720S Gulf Oil: Never has a “livery” expressed so much …

The collaboration between car manufacturers and petrochemical companies it is almost as old as the automobile industry itself. A brand of prestige, breed and pedigree needs to succeed on the slopes around the world. And of course, it has to be done by the hand of a specialist in lubricants and fuels of brilliance. Therefore, it is not uncommon to see “advertising” partnerships like Ferrari with Shell or McLaren with Gulf Oil. Does this name sound familiar to you? Yes to us …

It was of the year 1968 to 1973 when McLaren and Gulf Oil they allied for the first time for the Formula 1 and the Can-Am. Later, in the 90s they resumed their alliance with the legendary McLaren F1 GTR of the GTC Competition team and their victory in the BPR Global Endurance Series in 1996. Already, in 1997, they would repeat sporting success in the GT1 Class of the 24 hours of Le Mans. Now, they return the load with the exclusive McLaren 720S Gulf Oil.

To show off the McLaren 720S Gulf Oil MSO livery you need 20 hours of work …

As you know, the McLaren 720S is he most demanded model of the British manufacturer. Well, to get the attention of customers, their managers have wanted to make a Gulf Oil special series. For this, the boys of McLaren Special Operations (MSO) they have got down to work. And no, they do not do it alone, as they have had the collaboration of the Dutch painting specialist AkzoNobel.

MSO has announced that to create the 720S Gulf Oil they need 20 hours of work. Not surprisingly, the result can be seen in the special blue and orange body paint with the brake calipers and the wheel rim in solid orange. Inside there are also news, with blue and orange stitching. In addition, the Gulf logos are embroidered on the headrests or engraved on the door sills.

McLaren 720S Le Mans: 50 units to celebrate a great sporting milestone

Nor can we ignore the custom ruffle with orange center band and solid dark blue details on the carbon spokes. However, Mike Flewitt, CEO of McLaren Automotive, has stated that …

“Gulf and McLaren have a relationship dating back to 1968 and it is one of the most successful and recognized associations. We are proud to have worked closely with McLaren Special Operations to showcase the distinctive Gulf Racing Blue and Fluor Orange colourways on the 720S. “

By the way, a couple more details. The number of 720S Gulf Oil units who will receive this preparation is limited. Regarding your technique, it seems that there will be no changes, so you will maintain the power of your powertrain. Also, to celebrate their successful collaboration (which is currently ongoing), we will see Formula 1 MCL35M wear these same colors next weekend at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Source – McLaren