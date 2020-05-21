This is a special edition inspired by … a spider!

It is the work of McLaren’s special operations division

The McLaren 600LT Spider Segestria Borealis is a new customization of the British sports car by MSO whose decoration is based on a poisonous spider known as Segestria Florentina.

If the superhero Spiderman born from the bite of a spider, it can be said that this McLaren 600LT Spider Segestria Borealis it is their reflection in the world of cars. It is a customization carried out by MSO which is inspired precisely by a poisonous spider called Segestria Florentina.

MCLAREN 600LT SPIDER SEGESTRIA BOREALIS: OUTDOOR

The body of this special edition of the McLaren 600LT Spider shows off the color black ‘Borealis Black MSO Defined‘that, depending on how the light falls on it, lets us see green and purple flashes. There are also a series of graphics inspired by a spider web both on the mirror housing and on the rear wing.

Green details Napier green through the car try to reflect the fangs of the spider, which are precisely that color.

The color green is also found in brake calipers that protrude through black 10-spoke wheels. The screws of these are made of titanium, a material also present in some interior decorations.

MCLAREN 600LT SPIDER SEGESTRIA BOREALIS: INTERIOR

The McLaren 600LT Spider Segestria Borealis It has the MSO Clubsport package, which among other things incorporates sports seats made of carbon fiber.

The upholstery of Alcantara It has its contrast point in the seams in green, the same color as the safety belts.

The steering wheel is specific to this version.

MCLAREN 600LT SPIDER SEGESTRIA BOREALIS: EQUIPMENT

This unit of McLaren 600LT Spider Segestria Borealis It has a telemetry system to analyze driver performance on circuits.

As elements intended for comfort and safety appear an audio system Bowers & Wilkins with 12 speakers, rear view camera, parking sensors and an improved volumetric alarm.

MCLAREN 600LT SPIDER SEGESTRIA BOREALIS: MECHANICAL

The McLaren 600LT Spider Segestria Borealis It does not offer any mechanical novelty, so it is powered by a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 600 horsepower and a maximum torque of 620 Newton meters.

All power goes to the rear axle through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The acceleration of the McLaren 600LT Spider Segestria Borealis marks a 0 to 100 km / hour in 2.9 seconds, while its top speed is 324 km / hour.

MCLAREN 600LT SPIDER SEGESTRIA BOREALIS: PRICE

The starting price of the McLaren 600LT Spider Segestria Borealis is $ 275,000, which at the current change is about 251,000 euros.

