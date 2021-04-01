McKennie, Arthur and Dybala were caught by authorities at a party violating biosecurity measures

Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala and Arthur Melo were surprised by the authorities at a party organized by the American footballer. The three Juventus players were fined by the authorities for failing to comply with biosafety regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The party had between 10 and twenty people among which the Juventus footballers and their families stood out. According to the local press, the agents found the people playing cards without respecting social distancing,

For its part, the Piedmont region is in the red zoneTherefore, these types of meetings are totally prohibited and you can only leave the house for health or work demands. There is even a curfew starting at 10:00 p.m.

After the fact, Juventus will assess the situation and weigh whether to impose a new fine on the players. Among the sanctions that are probed, the players could be left out of the call for the match against Torino, in addition to a financial fine.

This would imply a new headache for Pirlo that he will have to deal with. Bonucci and Demiral casualties due to COVID-19 and Alex Sandro who has muscle discomfort.