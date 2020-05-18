Rory McIlroy says he will not play golf with US President Donald Trump again, and doubts he will even be invited, after questioning the president’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Northern Irish golfer gave an interview of just over an hour to the podcast of the McKellar Journal, specialized in this sport. In the chat, McIlroy was asked if he regretted playing that round with Trump in February 2017.

“I haven’t since then … by choice,” McIlroy replied.

The number one golfer in the ranking explained that, three years ago, he played with Trump out of respect for his position. On the podcast, he acknowledged that he enjoyed the day at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Florida. He added that the president was charismatic and friendly, treating everyone well, from the players in the group to the workers in the space where the carts were.

“So, sitting here, I say I enjoyed that day that I spent with him,” McIlroy said. “But that does not mean that it coincides in everything, or in fact in nothing, with what he says.”

QUESTIONS

McIlroy elaborated, saying Trump has tried to politicize the pandemic. For example, he reproached, the American president usually proclaims that the United States has applied more tests for coronaviruses than any other nation.

“Like it was a contest,” said McIlroy. “There are certain things that are just terrible. It is not the way a leader should act. There is some diplomacy to be displayed, and I just don’t think he teaches it, especially in these times.”

The podcast hosts were two Scottish golf journalists, Lawrence Donegan and John Huggan. McIlroy was asked if he would play Trump again.

“I don’t know if he would want to play with me again after what I just said,” he replied. “I know it is very self-centered on my part to say, ‘no.’ And if I don’t say it, it will mean that I don’t put myself in a position where I can be criticized, and that I’m evading it.”

“But no, I wouldn’t.”

