In statements made in April 2017, McIlroy said he would have to “think twice” about it after receiving considerable amount of pressure to contest a round with the president two months earlier at Trump’s Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. ).

However, the number one ranking, erased any doubts and told the McKellar Golf Podcast that he had received an invitation to play with Trump again, but that he chose to “reject it.”

McIlroy, originally from Northern Ireland, but who has a home near the Trump club in Florida, criticized the leadership of the American president during the new coronavirus pandemic.

“We are currently in the midst of something quite serious and the fact that he is trying to politicize it and turn it into a campaign rally and say that we are conducting the most screening tests in the world as if it were a contest, there are something that is just terrible, “McIlroy said.

He added that “it is not the way a leader should act. There is a kind of diplomacy that you must have, and I do not think he is demonstrating that, especially in these times.”

McIlroy acknowledged that invitations to play golf with Trump will likely cease after his comments, but reiterated that he would decline them, even if they continued.

He also noted that he had no complaints about Trump during the round they both contested in 2017, which took place a month after the president’s inauguration.

“I will say that the day I spent with him and with others was very pleasant,” admitted McIlroy.

He added that “he is very charismatic, he was kind to everyone, it didn’t matter if it was me or the boys in the car or the professional at the golf club.”

McIlroy explained that “he has something. Obviously he has something or he wouldn’t be in the White House, right? He has something, whatever, an X Factor, charisma, whatever. With most of the people he meets He found that day was cordial, it was pleasant. “

“That was my only interaction with him the day I was with him. But that does not mean that I agree with everything, or in fact, with anything,” he said.

That comment was because in 2017 McIlroy received a lot of criticism for playing golf with Trump.

On that occasion he declared: “I have spent time in the company of President Trump, and that does not mean that I agree with everything he says. In fact, it is the opposite.”

