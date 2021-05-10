McIlroy returns to the world top-10 after his victory

Victory in the Wells Fargo Championship, the first to reach in 18 months, allowed the Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy return this Monday to the positions of honor in the world golf ranking, which continues to be led by the Americans Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas and spanish Jon rahm.

McIlroy, who became world number one, had not won a tournament since the 2019 Shanghai HSBC Champions. Now, his 19th career victory has taken him from 15th to 7th on the list, in addition to winning a prize money $ 1,458,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points.

The Mexican Abraham Ancersecond in Wells Fargo just one stroke behind the winner, he rises to nineteenth place, the best ranking among Latin American players. His compatriot Carlos Ortiz it ranks 54th.

Dustin Johnson remains untouchable at the top of the world rankings with an average of 10.5316 points, followed by Justin thomas (8.6916) and Jon rahm (8.5569).

From behind the American approaches the podium Bryson DeChambeau, who overtakes his compatriot Xander Schauffele to be fourth.

The South African Garrick Higgo, winner of the Gran Canaria Open, rises 15 places to 51, just four from Sergio garcia, second Spanish on the list, which rises one place to place in 46.

1. Dustin Johnson (United States) 10.53

2. Justin Thomas (United States) 8.69

3. Jon Rahm (Spain) 8.55

4. Bryson DeChambeau (United States) 7.19

5. Xander Schauffele (United States) 7.15

6. Collin Morikawa (United States) 6.99

7. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 6.20

8. Patrick Reed (United States) 6.13

9. Tyrrell Hatton (England) 5.90

10. Webb Simpson (United States) 5.56

…

46. ​​Sergio García (Spain) 2.48