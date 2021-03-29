McIlroy regains lead in Abu Dhabi

01/23/2021 at 17:57 CET

EFE

The Northern Irish Rory McIlroy, recovered the leadership of the Abu Dhabi tournament, second on the European circuit, after playing a third day this Saturday in which he signed a card of 67 strokes (5 under par), which places him with a stroke of advantage over the English Tyrrel hatton.

The Northern Irishman, winner of 4 majors, shone again in Abu Dhabi after his discreet performance on the second day. McIlroy He completed the tour with 5 birdies, an eagle and two bogeys.

English Tyrrell hatton, leader after the second day, he went to 71 shots (-1); while the british Tommy fleetwood, was, along with McIlroy, the most outstanding player of this Saturday. Fleetwood sealed his best lap in the tournament, with a card of 67 strokes (-5) with 6 birdies and a bogey.

The Spanish Rafael Cabrera, who placed second at the end of the second round, was very unsuccessful in the third round. The canary could not beat the field and finished with +1 after delivering a card of 73 strokes, 4 ‘bogeys’ and only 3 ‘birdies’, which took him four strokes away from the Northern Irish leader