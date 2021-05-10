McIlroy is reunited with victory at Wells Fargo

The Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy he recovered his best level of play and with a record of 68 strokes (-3) concluded the fourth round of the tournament Wells Fargo Championship as the new champion (274, -10) by having an impact advantage over the Mexican Abraham Ancer (275, -9), who finished second.

McIlroy He found his comfort zone at Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club, where he captured the first title in 18 months, a trophy he badly needed to win.

The new champion maintained the suspense until the end after he made two putts of more than 13 meters on the 18th hole to close it with a bogey that allowed him to avoid the playoff with Ancer. It is true that the tournament did not end brilliantly, but the important thing was to finish 18 months since last HSBC Champions win in Shanghaias well as finding a strong look for his game as he prepares to return to Kiawah Island for the PGA Championship.

“It’s never easy,” said McIlroy, who won a cash prize of $ 1,458,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points. “It felt like a long time that I didn’t enjoy this moment of triumph.”

McIlroy seemed on the verge of being speechless as he won Mother’s Day, thinking of his mother, Rosie, and his wife Erica. She was at the Quail Hollow Club with her daughter, Poppy, and McIlroy was hugging them before signing her card.

Ancer had three birdies in a row and nearly closed with a fourth, posting a 66 (-5) for second place, the fourth of his career as the Mexican chases his first PGA Tour title.

McIlroy, who achieved the 19th victory of his career and the third at Quail Hollow Club, said the Wells Fargo tournament was one of his favorites since he won the first title in the 2010 edition. “I couldn’t have a better scenario to break the losing streak and do it here,” McIlroy stressed.

Ancer, who won a cash prize of $ 882,900, acknowledged that he had made a great tournament, going from low to high, but felt a little “frustrated” to be left on the doorstep of the title. “I had a perfect tour, everything went well for me, and it would have been interesting to have reached the playoff to decide the title, but in the end the credit for McIlroy, who in the end found the way not to succumb at hole 18 “, commented Ancer, who took 300 points for the classification of the FedEx Cup, where he now ranks fourteenth, three ahead of McElroy.

The American Keith mitchell, who started the final round with a two-shot lead and quickly extended it to three with a 6-iron from a fairway bunker in an increasingly strong breeze to ten feet for the birdie, in the end his short game betrayed him. and had to settle for third place, which he shared with the Norwegian Viktor hovland when accumulating (276 hits, 8).

Along with Ancer, the Argentine Emiliano Grillo he was the second best classified of the five Latin American players who made it to the weekend’s competition. Grillo finished the fourth round with a record of 70 hits (-1) and accumulated 282 (-2) that left him in the fourteenth place that he shared with three other players, who took a cash prize of 143,775 dollars and 54 points for the FedEx Cup.

The young Chilean Joaquin Niemann he completed the last round of the tournament with a signed 71-stroke card (even) and finished eighteenth (283, -1), the same record as seven other golfers. The Venezuelan veteran Jhonattan vegas (286, +2) He was ranked 43rd and the Mexican Carlos Ortiz (290, +6), the 65th.

1. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 274 (72-66-68-68)

2. Abraham Ancer (Mexico) 275 (69-70-70-66)

3. Viktor Hovland (Norway) 276 (69-72-68-67)

3. Keith Mitchell (United States) 276 (67-71-66-72)

5. Gary Woodland (United States) 277 (67-69-70-71)

6. Matt Wallace (England) 279 (69-67-73-70)

6. Patrick Reed (United States) 279 (71-69-69-70)

6. Luke List (United States) 279 (67-72-68-72)

9. Bryson DeChambeau (United States) 280 (70-74-68-68)

9. Aaron Wise (United States) 280 (72-71-68-69)