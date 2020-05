Kevin McHale has broken a spear in favor of the Bad Boys of the Detroit Pistons, sending a tremendous message to the Chicago Bulls of Michael Jordan. “The Bulls were complaining all the time, they couldn’t stand playing with the Pistons because they put them in trouble and with their statements they disrespected the Pistons. We, the Celtics, had no problems with them, we accepted that they were physical because it was their style “he said in statements collected by BostonHerald.

.