McGregor’s representative believes that the Poirier trilogy should define the next challenger to the 155-pound title.

Conor McGregor | Image: Reuters

The next undisputed champion of 155 pounds will be defined in the UFC 262, but the next challenger could be outlined two months later. That according to the representative of Conor mcgregor, Audie attar.

Attar, CEO of the Paradigm Sports agency, believes that McGregor should be the next number one challenger if he prevails over Dustin Poirier in the trilogy fight that will headline the UFC 264 July 10.

I think it’s the only thing that makes sense. I think this is truly a fight to determine the number one challenger, “Attar told MMA Junkie. I think (Michael) Chandler vs. (Charles) Oliveira passes and the winner of that fight faces the winner of the trilogy between McGregor and Poirier ».

If he won the series against Poirier, McGregor would barely get his second victory as a Lightweight, first since that TKO against Eddie alvarez at the end of 2016. However, if indeed the Irishman ends up receiving a new starting opportunity, Attar believes that it is something that should not be questioned because of what his client represents for the sport.

“At this point in his career Conor has proven to everyone that he is one of the greatest in history,” Attar emphasized. “So far he has fulfilled everything he had promised himself. It’s so competitive that you always want more. He may not fight again and still be proud of all that he has accomplished in and out of the Octagon as an entrepreneur and philanthropist.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.