McGregor’s coach believes a previous injury would have caused the fracture

John Kavanagh, Conor McGregor’s head coach, thinks an injury sustained during camp would have contributed to the fracture suffered by his fighter at UFC 264.

According to Kavanagh, McGregor came into the fight with some leg problems that he fractured against Dustin Poirier. The coach claims that Conor visited an orthopedist a few weeks ago and although nothing was found on his X-rays, his theory is that this would have influenced the injury. John spoke about what happened during a live session on Instagram this Sunday afternoon.

“A little bit of that ankle injury would have been aggravated during camp. We went to a doctor a few weeks ago for a CT scan, which showed no injury. But it would seem unusual that a fit, healthy, young man could fracture like this without there being something wrong from before. “

Kavanagh claimed to have watched the fight multiple times and is convinced that he has identified the time when the injury originated. According to his analysis, in the last minute of the round, Conor throws a kick to the body that is blocked by Poirier.

“He throws a leg kick and then he throws a teep. Clearly that is where the fracture happens. He threw an aggressive kick, Dustin covered with his front hand and the foot wrapped around the elbow, similar to Silva and Weidman. They wrapped his foot around the shin, Conor wrapped his foot around the elbow. “

Beyond what happened, the coach said he was very happy with McGregor’s performance. In fact, he assured that everything was going according to plan and expected Conor to finish Poirier in the second round.

“The fight was going fantastic. I think he looked really, really good in there. I was not worried at all. In fact, I was really, really happy. At 4:30, or even 4:45, everything was going great. I thought the energy looked good, the technique looked good. A few adjustments between rounds and I thought round two we were on our way to getting a finish or keeping up for the rest of the fight. Credit to Dustin. He won. It is an unsatisfactory ending to the night. It doesn’t feel properly finished. “

For now, before even thinking about an eventual fourth fight against Poirier, Conor will have a lot of other things to think about.

“He is in the hospital right now. I’ll go over there to check on how you are. It is a bitter pill to swallow. This sport is the highest highs and the lowest lows. We have to take some time to assess what the next move will be. Obviously what follows is rehabilitation and recovery. “

