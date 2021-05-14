McGregor’s celebration of becoming the world’s richest athlete

‘The Notorious’ celebrating. Photo: Instagram Conor McGregor

UFC star Conor McGregor topped Forbes magazine’s ranking ahead of the world’s two best footballers (Lio Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo), among other sports stars. After learning that he was on top, the Irishman decided to party big with his family at his luxurious vacation home in Dubai.

“Thank you Forbes for recognizing my role as an entrepreneur, it was a dream to lead this list with so many successful athletes! Forward and upward we go “, wrote ‘The Notorious’ in an Instagram message and posted several photos including his daughter next to a cake with coverage alluding to his achievement recognized by Forbes.

The martial artist also posted the phrase “Uimhir a Haon”, which means number one in Irish.

Recall that Conor McGregor generated revenues of $ 180 million in 2020, although most of these were from the sale of his whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve.

The Forbes List was made up as follows:

1) Conor McGregor ($ 180 million)2) Lionel Messi ($ 130 million) 3) Cristiano Ronaldo ($ 120 million) 4) Dak Prescott ($ 107.5 million) 5) LeBron James ($ 96.5 million) 6) Neymar ($ 95 million) 7) Roger Federer ($ 90 million) 8 ) Lewis Hamilton (82 million) 9) Tom Brady (76 million) 10) Kevin Durant (75 million)