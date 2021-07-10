McGregor, without net against Poirier

Conor McGregor plays without a net at UFC 264. His fight against Dustin Poirier is much more than a fight. The 32-year-old Irishman is risking his future this Saturday. He has lost two of his last three bouts and another stumble could be too big a slab. Need to win, there is no other way. He knows it and that is why he has prepared himself thoroughly. A lot of gym, physical conditioning … and little to heat up the fight. In fact, in their environment they recognized that January “was confident” and that he was now very focused. Until the press conference on Thursday, he had not done or said anything to change that perception. In fight week things change. You have to warm up what will happen in the Octagon and he is a genius at that.

It is what it touches, but the difference in attitude between Conor and Poirier can denote the nervousness of the Irishman. And it is logical. The American, for his part, is calm. A lot of. You will earn what you never imagined (about $ 3 million, which is estimated to be almost your assets) and feels confident having knocked out ‘The Notorious’ six months ago. He has the power and in that last lawsuit he showed it. When he squeezed and closed spaces, he choked and hurt Conor.

The anticipation of the fight moves there, in the uncertainty of what McGregor can teach. Therefore, the bets do not go anywhere. The Irishman should have regained his sense of distance and especially speed to be able to get out if he is locked up. There it failed and you must correct it. Poirier surely won’t change the pace. He’s in the prime of his career and has the power to put anyone to sleep. In the rematch he came out confident in his possibilities, studied the weaknesses of his opponent and executed him. He intends to repeat. McGregor will have to be fast to surprise with his punches and try not to run out of exits. The pressure will come in there. He is a man with ample experience, who does this for pleasure (he will earn 10 million, but last year he earned more than 180) and to seek to increase his legend … but not being able to say goodbye as you want affects everyone. If he overcomes the mental factor and once again demonstrates the spark with which he is capable of knocking down an opponent, he will be able to dream of being a champion again. If the trilogy tiebreaker falls for the ‘Diamond’, it may be Conor’s last dance. Everything is in your hands.