McGregor will face Poirier in Abu Dhabi on January 23

Conor mcgregor will face Dustin Poirier the January 23 in Abu Dhabi, in a fight of the UFC 257 at Tas Island belonging to the lightweight who will not have a title at stake. This was announced by Dana White, head of the UFC. Although it was known that McGregor was going to fight again, the question was the exact date of the fight.

Mcgregor He has treasured UFC titles at both featherweight and lightweight. Count with one 22-4 record as a professional, numbers that he will try to increase in this fight.

Poirier, meanwhile, has a balance of 26-6 and he has played a fight in 2020. On June 27 he won by unanimous decision over Dan Hooker, in what was his return fight after losing by submission against Khabib the previous September.

It will not be the first time the faces McGregor and Poirier have met. They already met in a featherweight bout in a distant 2014 at UFC 178.conor he then took the victory.