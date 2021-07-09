McGregor: who is the favorite of the best fighter in the UFC?

07/09/2021 at 09:00 CEST

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier they have fought a series of frankly unforgettable battles. The Irishman’s return to the Octagon has generated many and diverse opinions, but his knockout has also laid a foundation in which it is shown that the fighter is no longer at his best in the UFC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most famous figures on this UFC circuit. Already retired, the Eagle has defeated both combatants, both Poirier and McGregor, so knows very well what one of the best fighters in the Octagon is talking about. He seems to have it clear: McGregor only has a chance if he kills his rival in the first round.

According to the ex-wrestler, McGregor is very explosive, has very fast punches and some interesting techniques for the first round. However, the Irish fighter runs out very quickly, which is why he could have it all lost if he fails to knock him down in the first round. Thus, Khabib considers that the fight could be very similar to the one that was seen in January and that ended with McGregor on the mat.