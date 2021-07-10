McGregor threatens Poirier with an intimidating message on social networks and goes viral

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier face off at UFC 264 in order to tie the tie in their head to head. It’s arguably the largest trilogy in UFC history, taking place this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Of course “The Notorious” used his social networks to send a warning to his rival to heat up the most anticipated UFC trilogy and it went viral

Notice

The 32-year-old fighter posted an audio message that reached its destination after going viral, with 15,000 retweets and 69,000 likes. In the publication, the Irishman could be heard with a threatening tone and typical of a horror movie say: “Dustin … pea head … I’m going to get you pea head … silly little town.”

However, far from being scared, Poirier said that these taunts only show that McGregor “Stinks of insecurity.”

