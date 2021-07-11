McGregor, suffer, fracture, lose, Poirier

MEXICO CITY.

The Irish fighter, Connor McGregor, had a bitter return to the Octagons, after during the fight against the American Dustin Poirier he fractured his ankle.

McGregor wanted to prevail from the start, because since the bell sounded he tried to reduce the body of his rival with kicks, unfortunately the North American kept him at bay and even knocked him down, putting The Notorious on the canvas at times.

With a few seconds to go to the end of the first round, McGregor tried to hit his rival, however, the Irishman stepped badly, bending his ankle and falling to the canvas.

McGregor couldn’t get off the mat and the doctors decided to stop the fight before the start of the second round.

In this way, Dustin Poirier took the victory, humiliating McGregor for the second consecutive fight, putting his personal fiefdom 2-1 in favor of the North American.

AMU

