McGregor Rep Argues With Poirier About Donation

Everything seems to indicate that the cordiality shown between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor prior to their duel at UFC 257 is coming to an end. The issue of the donation promised by the Irishman, and to which he has not followed up until now, continues to increase in intensity.

As we know, the Irishman promised to make a donation of $ 500,000 to the Dustin Poirier Foundation. On Sunday Poirier publicly commented that communication with McGregor and his people had grown cold. Hours later, Conor responded by claiming that Dustin had never sent him a detailed plan on what would be done with the money.

In an unsubtle way, McGregor seemed to imply that Poirier was more interested in the money than in what he would do with it, as it was the same thing he did when preferring to face him again instead of contesting the belt.

After McGregor’s words, Poirier clarified that it was Conor’s team that stopped responding to messages to follow up on the donation process.

“100% never a debt. You offered, we accepted, and as I said, your team never responded to our emails regarding the process of where the funds would go! On July 10 you will again taste defeat. “

So far McGregor has not responded, but his representative, Audie Attar, has already been inserted into the discussion with Dustin. Attar stressed that Conor is a generous man and reminded Poirier that they supported him in getting the UFC to pay him more.

“Dustin! Why are you pretending? Did you forget the face-to-face meeting we just had in Utah with our families? Where did we support you as you tried to get more money from the UFC? Conor is as generous as possible. Don’t underestimate his business wisdom. He always gets things done. This is a low move, man. “

“Your team has not responded to our emails about anything related to my foundation after originally contacting us. Everything is fine, dinner and chat were great, but don’t go on Twitter to be the tough guy, lol. “

