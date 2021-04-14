McGregor Rep Argues With Poirier About Donation

Everything seems to indicate that the cordiality shown between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor prior to their duel at UFC 257 is coming to an end. The issue of the donation promised by the Irishman, and to which he has not followed up until now, continues to increase in intensity.

As we know, the Irishman promised to make a donation of $ 500,000 to the Dustin Poirier Foundation. On Sunday Poirier publicly commented that communication with McGregor and his people had grown cold. Hours later, Conor responded by claiming that Dustin had never sent him a detailed plan on what would be done with the money.

In an unsubtle way, McGregor seemed to imply that Poirier was more interested in the money than in what he would do with it, as it was the same thing he did when preferring to face him again instead of contesting the belt.

After McGregor’s words, Poirier clarified that it was Conor’s team that stopped responding to messages to follow up on the donation process.

100% never a debt. You offered, we accepted, and like I said your Team never responded to our emails regarding the process of where funds would be put to work! July 10th you will taste defeat yet Again https://t.co/k3Cu9DG1Me – The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 12, 2021

“100% never a debt. You offered, we accepted, and as I said, your team never responded to our emails regarding the process of where the funds would go! On July 10 you will again taste defeat. “

So far McGregor has not responded, but his representative, Audie Attar, has already been inserted into the discussion with Dustin. Attar stressed that Conor is a generous man and reminded Poirier that they supported him in getting the UFC to pay him more.

Dustin! Why you frontin? Did you forget the face to face meeting we just had in Utah with our families? Where we stood by you as you tried to get more $ from the UFC?

Conor is as generous as it gets. Don’t dismiss his business savvy. He always gets it done. This is a low move man https://t.co/o458biivaL – Audie A. Attar (@AudieAttar) April 12, 2021

“Dustin! Why are you pretending? Did you forget the face-to-face meeting we just had in Utah with our families? Where did we support you as you tried to get more money from the UFC? Conor is as generous as possible. Don’t underestimate his business wisdom. He always gets things done. This is a low move, man. “

His team hasn’t responded to our emails about anything involving my foundation after they reached out to us originally. All good, Dinner and talk was great but don’t get on Twitter and be a tough guy lol. – The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 12, 2021

“Your team has not responded to our emails about anything related to my foundation after originally contacting us. Everything is fine, dinner and chat were great, but don’t go on Twitter to be the tough guy, lol. “

