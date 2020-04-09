Despite the rumors, the ridicule, the personal attacks, Conor McGregor will not fight at UFC 249. Fans are going to have to wait a little longer to see the Irish in the most famous octagon in the world again. What does seem clear is that not going to be the next challenger to the World Lightweight Championship.

Conor McGregor claims to be the best and mocks Khabib

Anyway, beyond everything that may happen in the future, thinking about what he has done so far, as he stated in Twitter, he looks like the greatest.