McGregor-Poirier: Will there be a fourth fight?

After the disappointment of all by the injury of Mcgregor in view of Poirier of this Sunday, the most repeated question was clear. Will there be a fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier? The answer seems to be also clear, yes there will be. Or rather, “probably”, what did you say Dana White, president of the UFC at the end of the fight in Las Vegas. And it is that after the injury of the Irishman, the answer could not be the forceful thing that the situation demanded.

The president of UFC, Dana White, he said after the fight in the T-Mobile Las Vegas than McGregor will be operated on today and dared to refer to the possible fourth confrontation between ‘The Notorious’ and ‘The Diamond’. In that sense, he said that Poirer will fight for the lightweight title of the UFC against the brazilian champion Charles Oliveira, and then when Mcgregor has recovered from his fractured tibia, there will probably be a fourth fight against Dustin Poirier.

So, everything seems to indicate that there will be a fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier, but for this, we will have to wait for the recovery of the Irish fighter.

Right now, the score between the two is 2-1 in favor of Dustin. In their first confrontation in 2014, Mcgregor achieved a knockout in 106 seconds. In the second fight, held last January in Abu dhabi, the American made known to Mcgregor what it was like to fall by knockout for the first time. And this Sunday, in the expected end of the trilogy, an injury prevented the fight from being exciting.

McGregor claims a fourth fight from the ground

In the first minutes, the American was dominating, giving no options to Conor to hit him, but there was still a lot of cloth to cut. It is because of that Mcgregor, already on the ground, injured, angry at the referee’s decision to terminate the fight by TKO and not by medical stop, he was already asking for a fourth match: “This has not ended. He was kicking his leg, hurting him. All this does is heat up the fourth fight. I hit, I fell ill and in the end I broke my leg ”.

Dustin Poirier hits McGregor when he falls to the ground due to injury

So both Dana White as McGregor they were favorable in repeating confrontation. For its part, Poirier He did not comment on it, but it seems that, with this ending and with how much the atmosphere heated up before the fight and how much it can continue to heat up, a fourth fight could be very juicy in terms of audiences and money for the two fighters. On this occasion, Poirier tripled the money he earned compared to January. A fourth fight could multiply your income.

In addition, it is not the way in which Poirier would have liked to win, although he stressed that there was “Easy won”. The American will not reject another opportunity to defeat his rival without injury. It seems a matter of honor.

Conor McGregor claimed a fourth fight against Poirier from the ground, after injuring himself