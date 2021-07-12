McGregor – Poirier | Schedule and where to watch the UFC fight on TV

Conor Mc Gregor Y Dustin Poirier faces are seen in the third and final fight between both champions of the UFC to see who of the two takes the triumph on aggregate between them and ends this series with a 2-1 balance in their favor. The Irish will look for the “vendetta” after having fallen for KO at the end of January, with which the contest between both fighters was equalized. That is why they seek to tie the tie.

This fight is key for both fighters, since for Mcgregor fall back consecutively to Poirier it could be the final goodbye to the dream of regaining the lightweight belt. Mcgregor had a short-lived reign within the category, since in the UFC the company of Dana White stripped the Scotsman of the championship in 2018, due to the excessive delay to put them into play, and later would fall before the great dominator of the category, today retired, Khabib Nurmagomedov in the quest to take the crown.

Mcgregor has a record of 22 wins and 5 losses in the UFC, although three of those losses have come in his last six bouts. Nate Diaz in March 2016, that match against Khabib in October 2018 and that loss to Poirier in January they are a record to which Mcgregor wants to turn around.

Now against Poirier He seeks to green his laurels, but it was already seen last January that in the closest present the American mixed martial arts fighter is at another level. The combat takes place in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, a high-level venue and where combat promises to be spectacular. Poirier has been so far the only one of the 27 rivals that has had Mcgregor in his career he has been able to defeat him by KO.

The American fighterThe 32-year-old has had a pretty good career, but when he has had the moment of great step forward he has not been able to take it. Now you have the opportunity to consolidate yourself and to try to extend your record of 27 wins and 6 losses.

In 2013 he lost against Cub swanson and after three victories he faced Mcgregor in September 2014. There the first duel between the two took place, but the Irishman defeated him in just one round. He had another hot streak of four wins and again Michael Johnson stopped him.

The turning point in his career came in 2017, when he achieved a streak of five consecutive wins against high-level rivals, such as Miller, Pettis, Gaethje, Álvarez and Holloway for the interim title. Thus, he managed to make himself worthy of facing Khabib. However, the great Russian dominator was too much for the American.

After defeating Dan hooker in June 2020 already Mcgregor in January 2021, Poirier returns to the scene in one of the most sought after in lightweight. That is why this fight in Las Vegas has raised greater expectations than ever.

When is the UFC Dustin Poirier – Conor McGregor fight played?

The combat is held in the early morning from Saturday 10 to Sunday 11 July, around 4:00 a.m.

Where to watch the UFC Dustin Poirier – Conor McGregor fight?

The confrontation can be seen by the DAZN platform in Spain, it covers the evening. You can follow all the information about the combat through the Mundo Deportivo website.

Subscribe, Try Free 1 Month and Follow Your Favorite Sports Live and On Demand!