McGregor messes it up at the weigh-in against Poirier with a kick!

Conor Mcgregor it is always synonymous with action. Also at weigh-ins, where he does not usually disappoint by heating up the environment prior to fighting. In this case, before the expected fight this Saturday in Las Vegas against Dustin Pourier, at the previous weigh-in, the Irishman did not hesitate to try to intimidate his rival by heating up the fight with some forceful words, ending in a surprising way: throwing him a kick your opponent when finished. Dustin Poirier, with a nervous smile, he held his composure as the event security guards managed to separate the Conor of his rival before the attempted aggression.

This only increased the tension of a fight in which there are many hopes on the part of the fans. The atmosphere is very hot after the previous confrontation, and also, we must not forget what is at stake in this fight: this Saturday’s winner will fight for the lightweight title against Charles Olivera, champion since last May. Both glimpse the belt, so this ingredient makes this Saturday’s cocktail tremendously succulent.

And as if that were not enough, McGregor was also in charge of heating up the fight a little more on the networks with a few words dedicated to his rival: “Dustin, peahead, I’m coming for you peahead, you silly little town.”. But be careful, because Poirier’s answer was not wasted either: “It reeks of insecurity. The only thing that is real is when the bell rings. That’s the only real part of fighting that I love. Everything else, who says cool things in the preview, who gets a lot of likes on Instagram, who can get more followers, who can make some kind of funny video is disgusting, it’s a fashion show “.

It must be remembered that both fighters met twice and this will be their third face-to-face match. In 2014, McGregor achieved a knockout in 106 seconds. And in the last fight between the two, held last January in Abu Dhabi, the American made McGregor know what it was like to be knocked out for the first time. The battle is served.