McGregor, limping and with a crutch after his KO

The American Dustin Poirier defeated the Irishman by KO Conor mcgregor in the middle of the second round of the UFC257 main event held in Abu Dhabi, which was scheduled for five. It is the first defeat by KO in McGregor’s career that he noted as one of the keys the “kick to the calf” with which Poirier surprised him before knocking him out with his fist punches.

At the end of the fight, McGregor left the facilities limping and helped by a crutch in some images that demonstrate the harshness of mixed martial arts and that the pain of that Poirier kick is not only moral.