McGregor hints at an interest in facing Usman, and Gaethje encourages him to actually do it to see Usman beat him.

By Edwin Pérez – Yesterday, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faced Jorge Masvidal in a rematch of the UFC 261 star, and it’s fair to say that Usman swept Masvidal.

The 170-pound monarch dominated Masvidal. And in the second round, Usman landed a perfect, brutal forehand that sent Jorge into the world of dreams.

In the immediate aftermath of Usman’s KO win over Masvidal, social media erupted in compliments to Usman for his great performance. That said, not everyone was surprised by Usman’s victory, this is the case of the popular former UFC two-division champion, Conor McGregor, who via Twitter accused Usman of stealing his punches and phrases, and hinted that at some point he will return to the welterweight division to meet Usman:

Conor McGregor: “Usman is now even copying my punches. Am I going to face this guy at some point? I think so. You can’t copy my words and my punches and not get slapped for it. I like 170 (pounds). Soon it will be mine.

Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage?

I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon. pic.twitter.com/FEQgj9AsAy – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

In response to the words of McGregor, Usman’s sparring partner and former interim UFC lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje, encouraged McGregor to move up to welterweight only to see Usman beat the Irishman:

Justin Gaethje: “Do it. They are just barking. Kamaru Usman is going to kill you. At least they’ll knock you out when you’re the evil McNuggets. “

Dooooo it. All bark @ USMAN84kg will fucking kill you. At least you will get knocked out when your the mean McNuggets 😂 – Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) April 25, 2021

Follow me on Facebook: Edwin Pérez

Email: edwinperez92mma@gmail.com

WhatsApp and Telegram: (+57) 3195629062