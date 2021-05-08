McGregor explodes against Maweather after hitting Jake Paul



Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Photo: Chris Farina / Mayweather Promotions

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul met this Thursday, May 6 in what was the first press event to promote their exhibition match, however, everything got out of control when the YouTuber’s brother, Jake, he took off Mayweather’s cap and he gave him some punches. Before this McGregor did not delay in answering.

The event went viral within minutes and the UFC fighter, and Mayweather’s rival, criticized the American boxer And he also questioned that Floyd has agreed to face someone who only has a history of three previous fights.

“Hey, Leonard Ellerbe, What the hell is floyd doing? The kid snuggled up, didn’t fight back once, and Floyd keeps running around acting like the tough guy. The kid just pulled this mess out of a situation where Floyd is out of the drain for him. He should thank you. It is shameful! Pro to pro is shameful, “wrote ‘Notorious’ on his Instagram account.

“He won’t scratch 10m for this fight and he knows it. It was already canceled once. The world is seeing this on Twitter. I’d fight a decent average pro and command 20m up, but it’s this shit. Whichever way you do it, it’s sad. Fight someone for real, on your record, or fuck off, buddy. Hit the head! ”, He finished.