“McGregor didn’t respect Poirier, he thought more of Pacquiao”

The counter keeps going down and UFC 264 (July 10) is closer. The company wanted to leave this week without competition, due to the United States national holiday, so that the excitement grows. And it is doing it. In the absence of activity, We all look at the trilogy between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. The Irishman arrives in a very difficult situation after that defeat in January. At the time, he was thinking about winning and then boxing Manny Pacquiao. But business broke down for both of them. Now it is their turn to recover what was lost and from their environment they are clear that it will be different.

“Conor wasn’t focused as he should have been. He didn’t respect Poirier, he thought more of Pacquiao. He was preparing to box as he saw it as a challenge. Dustin would just be the warm-up, he thought. Obviously, things were not like that. Poirier did his job and improved a lot. Maybe Conor wasn’t training as hard as he should. We know what the problems are. It has nothing to do with coaches. Now he is engaged again. He’s been training all the time and he’s with the right people. I see him knocking out in the first round, “said Artem Lobov, a great friend of the Irishman, in an interview on BJPenn.com.