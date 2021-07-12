McGregor, details of his operation and first ‘dart’ to Poirier

Conor Mcgregor He was operated yesterday for the fracture of the tibia that he suffered at dawn on Sunday, 5 minutes after the first assault against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman did not take long to address his fans with words full of optimism after the surgery he underwent, thinking only of being able to recover to start getting back to everything to return to the Octagon as soon as possible. All this, to have a rematch against Dustin Poirier, a fourth fight that he was already asking from the floor of the octagon, just after the entire tibia bent. According to the mixed martial arts fighter himself, he must rest for 6 weeks with crutches before starting rehabilitation to return to fighting.

In that instant, Mcgregor he complained about the arbitration decision to give the victory to Poirier by technical KO, requesting that the fight be stopped for medical reasons. And for this reason, he did not hesitate to qualify the triumph of Dustin What “illegitimate” from the hospital bed.

“I just got out of the operating room. Everything went according to plan. Everything went perfect and I feel tremendous. Six weeks on crutches and we started rebuilding. We go forward and up. We dust ourselves off. We will rebuild and return better than ever. Let’s go Team”, He said Mcgregor Sunday night in a video posted on social media.

McGregor shattered his leg against Poirier

“You know, Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate victory all you want, but you haven’t done anything. That second round would have shown it all “McGregor said in the video, making it clear that had there been a second round, he could have dominated a fight that he had against him in the first round.

Mcgregor knocked out Poirier in just over 100 seconds in 2014, and last January Dustin won Mcgregor by technical knockout. This time, there were high hopes for this fight, but it was all over in 5 minutes due to the Irishman’s injury. Therefore, everything seems to indicate that there will be a fourth fight when Conor recovers, as the president of the UFC, Dana White.

3 hours of surgery

“Conor is recovering after 3 hours of surgery. The surgery was successful repairing the fractures of his tibia and fibula “said Audie A. Attar, McGregor’s agent. Doctors are confident that you will make a full recovery in time. We will anticipate his return to the Octagon, “he added.