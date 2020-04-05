The coronavirus pandemic has hit the entire world hard. The countries are seeking medical supplies due to the shortages generated by the high number of cases infected by COVID-19. As it happened in Spain, Ireland also bought a series of protective equipment from China that has not passed the quality controls from the authorities. That has unleashed the wrath of Conor McGregor, one of the great Irish sports stars.

This is really horrible. These people are not only raising the prices of our products… Masks, visors, gloves, fans, respirators, oxygen cylinders, monitors … everything has gone up in price. Orders don’t work! His behavior is inhuman“Commented the former UFC featherweight world champion.

In the message, he cited a tweet in which the Health Service Executive (HSE) executive president, Paul Reid, came out, assuring that the material from China did not work because it did not meet the required quality standards. McGregor was very angry about this whole affair and charged Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, in his next post answering a tweet in which Varadkar thanked China for its help.

«Take that thanks away and offer solutions now! What has been done here is outrageous. Throughout this pandemic. Barbarian! »The Notorius snapped, very pissed off at what had happened. The truth is that Ireland, like Spain, is not there to waste money on medical equipment that does not comply with quality controls. They have a total of 4606 citizens infected with coronavirus, 137 dead and 25 recovered.