McGregor bought the bar in which he generated a scandal two years ago that brought him to justice

McGregor bought a Dublin bar where he starred in a scandal two years ago (Photo: @thenotoriousmma)

While waiting for the trilogy against Dustin Poirier, Irish fighter Conor McGregor continues to spend money from his personal fortune that he accumulated as a UFC star, his sponsors and also with his brand of whiskey.

“The Notorious” paid 2.5 million dollars to buy a place called ‘The Marble Arch Pub’ that remains in Dublin. In that place in April 2019 he hit a man in his 50s who did not want to drink his whiskey, when he invited a round to those who were at the bar.

That night McGregor was trying to recover from his loss to Khabib and wanted to buy a round of his Proper Twelve whiskey to all the customers in the place. This man named Desmond Keogh wouldn’t. “I don’t drink that shit,” he said according to some witnesses, which caused the Irishman to give him a punch, as you can see in the video below.

Courtesy youtube account: new vids

For this incident, Conor had to pay a fine of USD 1,200, in addition to financial compensation to Desmond Keogh, the amount of which was never disclosed.

McGregor did not take long to send a message through his social networks, aimed precisely at the person he attacked. “You and your men are prohibited,” he wrote on his Twitter account, citing a news item from The Currency portal where the purchase of the place was confirmed.

This is the second pub acquired by the UFC star, who also owns a pub called ‘Black Forge’ which is located in a suburb called Crumlin.