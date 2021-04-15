McGregor and Poirier equal in bookmakers heading into trilogy at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor | Image: DAZN

Regardless of the outcome of the UFC 257, under the eyes of the casual onlooker, Conor mcgregor continues to pose a threat to Dustin Poirier.

With the trilogy fight with the former interim 155-pound champion now official for him UFC 264, the bookmakers have thrown some first numbers that reflect the fact that the series between both fighters is 1 – 1.

According BetOnline.agBoth Poirier and McGregor hit the pay-per-view at -110, which means that a $ 100 deposit in favor of either party will leave $ 91 in profit.

At UFC 257, Poirier became the first fighter to finish McGregor by TKO. The Irishman’s three previous defeats against Joe duffy, Nate diaz Y Khabib Nurmagomedov they had been given by submission.

UFC 264 is scheduled for July 10 at a location to be determined.