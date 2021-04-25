McGregor accuses Usman of imitating him and considers fighting him

Conor McGregor, like the rest of the MMA world, saw Kamaru Usman’s brutal KO to beat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261.

The day after the fight, McGregor posted a couple of statements on his social media. There, Conor argued that Kamaru Usman is imitating him and considered that he will have to face him to put things in order.

Usman even copying my shots now. Am I to fight this guy at some stage?

I think so. Can’t be copying my words and my shots and not get a smack for it. I like 170. It’s mine soon. pic.twitter.com/FEQgj9AsAy – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

“Usman is now even copying my punches. Will I have to fight this guy at some point? I think so. He can’t be imitating my words and my punches and not getting hit for it. I like 170. It will be mine soon. “

It is absurd to say that such a basic punch combination as 1-2 is something that McGregor can be imitated – or any other fighter. However, where the Irishman is right was when Usman made reference to that now it is “green panties night” for whoever faces it. Recall that Conor popularized the expression “red panties night” a few years ago.

Now Conor says he’s interested in moving up to 170 pounds next year, to challenge Kamaru Usman.

I’m a block at 170 guys. Give me till end of year at this 155 weight. I’ll get the strap and then I’ll go up again. After green fungus panties hahaha “cos any one of these fools can get it” – usman 😂 – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

“I’m a block at 170, guys. Give me until the end of the year at this weight of 155. I’ll get the belt and then back up. After the green panties with mushrooms, hahaha. ‘Because any of these fools can take me on.’ – Usman. “

Kamaru has mentioned McGregor’s name on several occasions, but is now convinced that the Irishman really doesn’t want to face him. In fact, Usman talked about it a few days before UFC 261.

“The idea of ​​facing him is not in my head, it is not plausible. It’s not something the UFC and Conor would be interested in. I want to think that they have some sanity and are honest with themselves. I have offered to fight Conor in the past. Before Masvidal I said directly that he was talking about me and the belt. I openly offered him the fight and there was no response. “

Dana White himself has ruled out on several occasions facing Conor McGregor with some welterweight that he considers “bigger” than the Irishman, Usman being one of them.

Remember that on our YouTube channel you can find Usman’s press conference at the end of UFC 261