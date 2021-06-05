McDonal’s chicken nugget shaped like Among Us is auctioned for $ 100,000



Before eating your next nugget, you better check if it has any resemblance to something or someone.

Photo: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

It happened in the United States. A customer who went to McDonald’s for an order of chicken nuggets was surprised when he saw that one of them was similar to a character from one of the most popular video games of the time: Among Us.

He checked it, turned it over, and thought that with a little good luck he might make some money. So it was decided and on May 28 he put it up for auction on eBay.

A chicken nugget shaped like an Among Us character has sold at auction for almost $ 100,000. https://t.co/amNPPEj0vk pic.twitter.com/rUlgDysULF – IGN (@IGN) June 4, 2021

The quirky nugget went up for auction for just $ .99 cents. For a while there were no offers, perhaps because many thought it was a lot of money for a piece of chicken that was not even fresh.

But since everything is possible in this world, two days later someone was interested in treasuring the unique find and offered $ 14,869. From then on, it was all good news for the seller.

On May 31 the best offer was over $ 34,000, on June 2 someone proposed $ 69,000, and until finally someone closed the fight by offering $ 99,997.

The seller told the new owner that he had frozen the chicken and would send it in a vacuum-sealed bag, and promised that it would be delivered “before expiration”, because according to his data, the breaded chicken piece has an average life time of 14 days.

As impossible as it may seem, many people were interested in the piece of chicken, it is not known whether to eat it, to collect it or to resell it.

The truth is it was not a traditional seasonal nugget, because the piece was part of a BTS meal, of which the fast food chain recently launched in a special version for fans of the K-pop group.

What makes the traditional BTS Nuggets different is that the latter are seasoned with new sauces that were chosen by famous singers and inspired by McDonald’s South Korea.

Could it be the BTS or the Among who gave the value of almost $ 100,000 dollars to the piece of chicken? It is not known. But the seller wrote in the product description: “I have Szechuan sauce and will send some with the nugget at the buyers request.”

