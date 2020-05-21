The McDonald’s soda fountains they sign up like next coronavirus victim. The company announced that will stop offering the refill self-service in more than 14,000 restaurants. This means that customers will no longer receive a glass to serve themselves the drink, but will depend on the staff.

The recall of self-service soda fountains is part of McDonald’s new health measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus. The company has a renewed instruction manual for disinfecting restaurants that will begin operating in the United States.

The security measures of the restaurant chain include social distancing in dining rooms and beverage machines manned or closed. Although the user-made refill has been withdrawn in restaurants in Spain and Mexico, there are still some branches with self-service machines.

McDonald’s will implement new sanitary measures by reopening its restaurants

Other guidelines include a increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting high traffic surfaces and regular hand washing by employees. The branches will have alcohol-based disinfectants and employees will be trained in social distancing procedures and operations without the need for contact.

In early May, the “Safe Environment” protocol began to be implemented in more than 500 McDonalds branches in Spain. The chain created a new position of Head of Safety and Hygiene that is responsible for verifying and ensuring that the measures established by health authorities are complied with.

The employees were trained in capacity control to guarantee social distancing and they will wear protective clothing during their work day. It includes the use of a mask, gloves and protective glasses.

Added to that temperature will be taken before and after work and they will be organized in groups to have greater control in case of being positive for COVID-19.

Another measure that is explored is bring an order to the customer’s table in food carts where they can be removed without contact with the staff. This idea is explored in a restaurant in Arnhem, the Netherlands, where McDonald’s will also install entrance handwashing stations of its 180 restaurants.

