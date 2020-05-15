That easy would the covid-19 spread in restaurant 1:24

New York (CNN Business) – When McDonald’s restaurants reopen their dining rooms, customers will find floor stickers that encourage social distancing and the closing of self-service bars. Workers in masks may approve of you with a thumbs-up or kindly ask you to distance yourself from others.

The chain, which is preparing to reopen its premises while some US states. USA Loose restrictions on staying home, recently sent a detailed instruction manual to franchise operators in the United States. The 59-page document, which was obtained by CNN Business, describes the minimum sanitation and social distancing requirements that each must meet before opening their doors. The content of the manual was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Franchisees, which operate more than 90% of all McDonald’s worldwide, will have to pay for their own supplies, according to the document.

The manual also details how to keep restaurants clean and make sure customers see the efforts. Explains how to keep customers two meters away from each other, and requires the use of some personal protective equipment.

Workers should clean and disinfect tables after each use and baths every 30 minutes. McDonald’s recommends using a tracking sheet to document cleanups. Employees have to wash their hands every hour. Restaurants don’t have to turn on their touchscreen kiosks, but if they do, those displays and keyboards need to be cleaned after each use.

The instruction manual describes ways for restaurant operators to keep customers separate: they must remove some tables and seating areas and use floor stickers to mark “clearly recognizable pathways” that will keep customers two meters apart. while waiting in line. The stickers should also help keep people two meters away from the tables. Restaurants should also keep children’s games closed and disable any interactive games.

They will also have to close the self-serve drink bars.

That’s because of an epidemiologist’s recommendation, and how self-service bars can make customers feel.

“Brand perception is another concern,” the guide notes, “and how this might play out in customers’ minds, given that increased perceptions of hygiene and safety, when they see other customers not taking precautions. “

Instead, employees should pour drinks for customers, preferably using generally designated sources for self-service in vehicles.

The guide also requires the use of personal protective equipment for employees.

Workers must wear face masks or covers, and all employees handling food or services must wear gloves.

Clients are not required to wear masks, but masks must be available to them if requested to do so where facial coatings are required. Protective panels must be installed on windows and counters where orders are taken.

The guide also provides employees with guidelines on how to talk to people who might wonder why McDonald’s is opening their dining rooms.

Workers can say, “We are all in this together and this team has come together in so many incredible ways in the past few months.”

If someone refuses to maintain social distance, they can try “I apologize for any inconvenience, but to help keep everyone safe, we would like all of our clients to keep a safe distance of two meters from each other and our staff.”

McDonald’s strongly recommends that workers use a “thumbs up” to ask how customers are eating at the tables.

A woman was arrested last week on suspicion of shooting a fast food worker and injuring others after she was told to leave a McDonald’s restaurant in Oklahoma City, according to police.

