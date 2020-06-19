© Justin Sullivan

McDonald’s typically hires thousands of employees for its restaurants each summer.

McDonald’s announced Thursday that plans to hire about 260,000 employees for its restaurants in the United States this summer, as stores will reopen for diners after weeks of only providing home delivery services due to the coronavirus pandemic, MSN reported.

Earlier this week, the hamburger chain said its sales in the U.S. fell in April and May due to the health crisis, but noted you’re having a recovery as people have the possibility to eat inside the branches.

Several states in the country have lifted restrictions on businesses to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

McDonald’s, which has around 14,000 restaurants in the United States, usually hires thousands of employees for its restaurants every summer, primarily attracting high school and college students.

