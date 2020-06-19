McDonald’s announced Thursday that they plan to hire about 260,000 workers in the United States this summer.

The announcement follows similar hiring plans for Subway, Yum Brands, Taco Bell, Panda Express and Dunkin restaurants. However, McDonald’s plans are almost twice the combined four of those chains’ summer hiring plans.

The Chicago-based chain is one of the private employers

largest in the country.

The summer months generally spark hiring at these fast-food restaurants as consumers spend more and teens look for work, but this year’s hiring announcements come as the coronavirus pandemic has led to millions of workers. restaurants to lose their jobs.

The current US unemployment rate is 13.3%, according to the Department of Labor.

McDonald’s and its franchises have come under fire during the coronavirus pandemic for continued low wages and poor security for workers in their restaurants.

Workers at McDonald’s Chicago locations are suing the company, alleging that the company did not adequately protect them from COVID-19.

The company also noted, through a press release

on hiring, which has

implemented about 50 new security procedures to protect

employees and customers.

McDonald’s is gradually reopening the dining rooms of its restaurants across the country. As of Monday, about 1,000 of its 14,000 locations in the US will allow customers to sit at a table.

The company is also gradually adding elements that

removed from menu in April to speed operations.

Original article was written by Amelia Lucas for our sister network CNBC. For more news like this, go to CNBC.com